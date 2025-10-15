One in three South Africans faces mental illness

Sadag urges South Africans to unite against stigma as one in three people battles mental illness without access to treatment.

One in three South Africans will experience a mental Illness in their lifetime, while nine out of 10 people living with a mental Illness do not have access to treatment, according to the statistics.

In light of this situation, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is calling on everyone to play a role in the fight against mental Illness and the stigma associated with it.

Sadag is using World Mental Health Month to roll out a campaign aimed at educating the public on mental health.

Growing number of mental health cases in SA

According to Sadag, South Africa is one of the countries with a growing number of mental health cases.

Cassey Chambers, operations director at Sadag, said the organisation would mark the month under the theme, Together for Mental Health.

Chambers said mental health was one of the most urgent issues facing South Africans.

She said Sadag, government, corporates, schools, communities and civil society were determined to make a positive change by raising awareness, breaking the stigma and mobilising action.

“Alone, we can only do so much, but together we can do so much more.

“This year’s theme reminds us that mental health affects every family, every workplace and every community.

Mental illness affects every family, workplace and community

“By standing together we break down stigma, strengthen partnerships and create hope for millions of South Africans.”

She said that this year’s commemorations include a series of nationwide activations designed to bring mental health into every space – from schools and workplaces to communities and homes.

The campaign, titled Go Green for Mental Health, would target schools, workplaces, universities and corporations.

“We will be encouraging pupils, teachers, employees and leaders to wear green, decorate offices and purchase green awareness ribbons.

“The proceeds will go to Sadag’s suicide helplines.”

Clinical psychologist and Sadag board chair Dr Colinda Linde said Go Green was a show of support and a way to let people know they are not alone.

You are not alone

“This year, Sadag’s call is that mental health cannot be left in the shadows.

“Every South African has a role to play in raising awareness, breaking stigma and offering support.”