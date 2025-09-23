Feeling overwhelmed at work? Here is how to fix the mental health dilemma

Why it is time for leaders to put employee well-being first.

Do you ever feel like your workday never really ends? That constant ping of emails, long hours, and the pressure to perform can leave even the most resilient among us drained. If you are nodding your head, you are not alone.

Stress in the workplace is no longer just a buzzword; it is a growing crisis in South Africa.

The reality is sobering. Research shows that one in five South Africans will experience a depressive disorder in their lifetime, and one in six live with anxiety, depression, or substance use challenges. Yet fewer than 16% receive proper treatment.

So, what does that mean for the millions of people clocking in every morning? It means many are silently struggling while trying to keep up with deadlines, targets, and the daily grind.

So how can businesses step up? According to Muhammad Ali, Managing Director of World Wide Industrial and Systems Engineers (WWISE), it starts with recognising that mental health is not just a personal issue; it is also a workplace responsibility. “Healthy employees are more innovative, engaged, and motivated,” he explains. “When companies prioritise well-being, everyone wins.”

But here is the catch. For decades, high-risk industries like mining and manufacturing have focused almost entirely on physical safety. Hard hats, goggles, and gloves – these are standard. But what about protection from burnout, bullying, or constant pressure? Slowly, this thinking is starting to change.

Some forward-thinking companies are now turning to global guidelines like ISO 45003, which focuses on psychological health and safety at work.

While it is not yet law, it has been recognised by the Department of Employment and Labour as an important step in building healthier workplaces. Think of it as a roadmap for organisations to not only protect bodies but also minds.

Picture: iStock

So where do we begin?

One answer lies with leadership.

Picture this: a CEO openly sharing that they too have faced stress or burnout. That small act can ripple through a company, breaking down stigma and showing employees that it is okay to seek help. On the other hand, ignoring the issue or brushing it off as a weakness only deepens the problem.

And it is not only about big policy changes.

Sometimes the shift starts small, training managers to spot signs of stress, offering counselling support, or simply creating flexible work environments. After all, employees are not robots. They are people with lives, families, and challenges outside office walls.

The truth is simple. Mental health is health.

The sooner South African companies treat it with the same seriousness as physical safety, the closer we get to building workplaces where people can thrive, not just survive.

Quick Guide: