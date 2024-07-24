Fraudulent vehicle workshop owner arrested for bribery at OR Tambo

Workshop owner detained for attempting to bribe investigators to stop a fraud investigation into fake school bus repair invoices.

Workshop owner and associate detained for attempting to bribe investigators to stop a fraud investigation into fake school bus repair invoices. Picture: Hawks

The owner of a KwaZulu-Natal vehicle workshop and his associate were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) for scholar transport repair corruption.

Kesihdeen Muruven, 59, the owner of EThekwini Workshop and Mobile (Pty) Ltd, and his associate, Shane Pillay, 54, were detained at the airport on Tuesday.

Duo attempted to bribe investigators to stop investigation

They had arrived from Durban with the intention of paying R150 000 to Wesbank fraud investigators in order to stop the investigation into Muruven’s alleged fraud and corruption.

The workshop is a subcontractor to Wesbank for repairs to the KwaZulu-Natal department of education scholar transport buses.

Two buses that were financed by Wesbank were taken to Muruven’s workshop for repairs.

“The workshop charged an amount of R578 000 for the repairs that were scheduled for 21 June 2024. The claim was processed and paid on 28 June, despite the fact that the repairs never took place,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

Ramovha said the investigation started after it came to light that the invoice was fraudulent. Hawks’ investigators were alerted, and they worked around the clock with Wesbank investigators.

“When Muruven was approached, he promised to pay R150 000 in order for the investigation to be stopped. He promised to fly from Durban to ORTIA to give investigators money to this effect. Muruven and Pillay met with the investigators at ORTIA as arranged,” Ramovha said.

Muruven had R110 000 in cash that he handed to the investigators, and he and Pillay were immediately arrested at one of the airport restaurants and detained.

The pair was charged with fraud and corruption, and the Hawks said other charges may be added.

Duo appeared in court on Wednesday

Muruven and Pillay appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, and the matter was postponed to Wednesday, 31 July 2024, for a bail application.

The Gauteng provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, acknowledged the prompt work by the investigators in this case.

“We will not allow corruption to take place on our watch, be it in public institutions or private entities. The manifestation of corruption erodes trust, weakens democracy, hampers economic development, and further exacerbates inequality, poverty, social division, and so forth,” Kadwa said.

“The funds that were unduly gained in this case could have instead been used to address some of these challenges faced by our country.”