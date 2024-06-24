At least ten killed, scores injured in horror Mpumalanga crash

The cause the accident is unknown at this stages, but an investigation is already underway.

24 others were injured in the accident on Monday morning. Photo: Supplied

At least ten people have been killed on the R42 near Delmas in Mpumalanga during a collision involving a minibus taxi and a bus-truck.

It is understood 24 others have been injured in the accident on Monday morning and have been rushed to hospital.

Mpumalanga Community Safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said eight of the deceased were occupants in the minibus taxi while two people were occupants in the bus truck.

“The deceased include the driver of the minibus taxi. The victims were declared dead at the scene. About 24 people sustained serious injuries, 18 of the injured were occupants in the bus truck, and six were in the minibus taxi. The injured were transported to the nearby hospitals.”

Moeti said the cause the accident is unknown at this stages, but an investigation is already underway.

