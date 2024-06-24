News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

1 minute read

24 Jun 2024

08:22 am

At least ten killed, scores injured in horror Mpumalanga crash

The cause the accident is unknown at this stages, but an investigation is already underway.

At least ten killed, scores injured in horror Mpumalanga crash

24 others were injured in the accident on Monday morning. Photo: Supplied

At least ten people have been killed on the R42 near Delmas in Mpumalanga during a collision involving a minibus taxi and a bus-truck.

It is understood 24 others have been injured in the accident on Monday morning and have been rushed to hospital.

Mpumalanga Community Safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said eight of the deceased were occupants in the minibus taxi while two people were occupants in the bus truck.

“The deceased include the driver of the minibus taxi. The victims were declared dead at the scene. About 24 people sustained serious injuries, 18 of the injured were occupants in the bus truck, and six were in the minibus taxi. The injured were transported to the nearby hospitals.”

Moeti said the cause the accident is unknown at this stages, but an investigation is already underway.

ALSO READ: KZN top cop demands answers after officers assault Tongaat man

Read more on these topics

Accidents Mpumalanga taxi crash

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime ‘Massive cover-up?’ Daughter of Mooi River couple ‘slaughtered for muti’ speaks out
Politics Ten political parties form GNU, clause 24 to regulate new membership – ANC
Weather Weather update: Light rain expected in parts of Western Cape
Politics EFF seeing red over DA MP Ian Cameron’s blackface protest
Politics DA ‘wants Steenhuisen as deputy president’ in GNU

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES