Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
6 Aug 2021
8:01 am
Opinion
Opinion | Premium

Covid-19 vaccines: Clinging on to a little hope

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Unlike Snapdragon, I don’t hope the vaccine will give me the winning Lotto numbers or entertain my dreams of imaginary grandchildren.

Picture: iStock
I received the news yesterday: one of my old school friends died after a long battle with Covid-19 in a hospital in Keetmanshoop in Namibia. He would have become a grandfather for the first time in November. On Wednesday, my present wife, the lovely Snapdragon, received her first vaccination. In terms of the ongoing vaccination debate, Snapdragon is a member of one of the lunatic fringes. Not the lunatic fringe that believes Bill Gates created the coronavirus – the other one. The one that believes vaccines make you bullet-proof and anti-vaxxers should be re-educated in North Korean-style punishment camps. When...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COVID-19

Covid infection rate: Too many not complying
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 13,021 new cases and 238 deaths
2 days ago
2 days ago

WORLD

Canada to mandate Covid-19 vaccine for govt workers
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Not getting Covid-19 jabs a lose-lose stance
2 days ago
2 days ago