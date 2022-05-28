Claire Mom
28 May 2022
7:30 am
Opinion

Teaching children about sex is not taboo

Claire Mom

How can the world’s most youthful continent protect its young if the topic is such a taboo?

The mention of the word sex elicits discomfort at best but is more often akin to a fresh wound in many African homes. The mere thought of information centreing around the topic passed down in schools is even worse. But how can the world’s most youthful continent protect its young if the topic is such a taboo? According to statistics, Africa, with three out of 10 countries on the list, is home to the highest cases of sexual violations in the world. With more than 92% of cases, there is a missing strategy to correct this occurrence: adopting comprehensive sexuality...

