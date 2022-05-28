Teaching children about sex is not taboo

The mention of the word sex elicits discomfort at best but is more often akin to a fresh wound in many African homes. The mere thought of information centreing around the topic passed down in schools is even worse. But how can the world’s most youthful continent protect its young if the topic is such a taboo? According to statistics, Africa, with three out of 10 countries on the list, is home to the highest cases of sexual violations in the world. With more than 92% of cases, there is a missing strategy to correct this occurrence: adopting comprehensive sexuality...

The wrong perception of children absorbing “perverse” information about sex and their bodies in a formal learning environment is what has barred the teaching of this subject in most African countries.

However, sexual education encompasses the cognitive, emotional, physical and social aspects of body development, sex, sexuality and relationships, as well as skill development, to assist young people in communicating about sex and making informed decisions about their sexual health.

A Unesco report illustrates the effects of withholding or passing wrong information to youths.

Two out of three girls report having no idea what menstruating meant. Furthermore, pregnancy and childbirth complications count as the second cause of death among 15 to 19 year olds.

As a matter of fact, poor sexual knowledge is the primary reason that HIV/Aids, unplanned teenage pregnancies, and unsafe abortions have the highest number of victims among young people.

What is more alarming is knowing these could have been prevented.

Due to the lack of safe information, many young adults can harm themselves. But there is a glimmer of hope: about 15 countries in Africa have introduced CSE practices which suit African culture in classrooms.