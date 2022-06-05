Eskom, fuel & more: SA limp and powerless, ‘not even Viagra can help’ us

Faizel Patel

“No human being would get an erection facing these issues” – this was the comment posted by Man’s Not Barry Roux on his Twitter account.

The self-proclaimed “Black Twitter CIC” and parody account well known for Sunday exposés and a massive Twitter following, has shared his concerns about the number of issues facing the country.

“Not even Viagra would work!” tweeted Man’s Not Barry Roux.

No human being would get an erection facing these issues:



1. Glencore

2. Arthur Fraser

3. Dali Mpofu Marikana civil suit

4. Eskom

5. Fuel prices

6. Rising unemployment

7. Widening Inequalities

8. Stinking Poverty

9. Upcoming ANC Conference



Not even viagra would work! — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) June 3, 2022

Like him or not, A Man’s Not Barry Roux has a fair point when considering the current problematic climate facing South Africa.

Among the issues listed by Man’s Not Barry Roux, Glencore, Arthur Fraser, Eskom and fuel prices are dominating headlines.

You best believe journalists in newsrooms across the country are scurrying to bring their readers up to speed about this series of neverending and unfortunate events unfolding in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is at the centre of the main stories, with Glencore and Arthur Fraser’s revelations dominating the news cycle today (3 June 2022).

Arthur Fraser

In an explosive revelation on Wednesday, the former State Security Agency’s (SSA) Director-General laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa in relation to a robbery which occurred on the president’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo,

Burglars were caught after stealing an estimated US$4 million.

But Fraser claims the suspects were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated, and paid off to keep silent.

Glencore

Amid the aftermath of mining company Glencore pleading guilty in the US to bribery and market manipulation, analysts said Ramaphosa’s close business ties could see him hauled before parliament to answer questions from opposition MPs.

This could further tarnish his reputation as an anti-state capture champion and corruption buster.

Eskom

The parastatal’s woes continue with a wobbly and strained power grid.

Barely a week can pass without the princes of darkness in Eskom’s kingdom of blithering ineptitude frequently warning of us load shedding or a potential grid collapse.

With winter upon us, the givers and takers of light warned that the country could experience about 101 days of load shedding.

Fuel

The massive fuel price has motorists tearing holes into their pockets as they dig deeper for cash to fill their cars’ tanks and pay taxi fares.

On Wednesday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced the price of petrol would increase between R2.33 and R2.43 per litre, while the prices of diesel hiked by R1.10 and R1.07 per litre.

Although government announced the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy would be extended, political parties, unions and civil societies say it’s not enough, and are calling for the country to shut down.

Some are even considering legal routes to address the high fuel prices.

Marikana

Ramaphosa’s woes continue with the EFF warning him that government and Sibanye Stillwater Mines must pay the Marikana workers.

The red berets said if the trio fail to comply before the end of June, it will announce a plan of action ahead of the 10th Anniversary of the Marikana Massacre in August.

10 August will mark a decade since 34 Marikana mineworkers were gunned down by police on a koppie near Lonmin mine.

ANC Conference

Then there’s the ANC conference in December. Should Ramaphosa be worried about re-election?

Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir said when Ramaphosa goes to the elective conference, he will still be bedevilled by problems of paranoia and paralysis because he’ll have to keep looking over his shoulder.

However, Fakir said, “there is far too much blame being attributed to Ramaphosa for the country’s current woes, as South Africans search for a ‘messianic figure’ to save us from the challenges of governance and society’s ills.”

Other issues

Finally, the remaining issues listed by Man’s Not Barry Roux are no less important and have a huge impact on South Africa, which those at the top echelons of government may be oblivious to.

With rising unemployment and “stinking inequality,” many South Africans are battling to make ends meet.

Now, some are threatening to protest and even turn to crime, even if it’s just to find a humble R10 to buy half a loaf of bread to feed their families.

Maybe Man’s Not Barry Roux nailed it when he said, “Not even Viagra would work!” to get this country erect again, especially since politicians handling of South Africa’s impotence remains flaccid at best.

