Good news! South Africa heads to the international paintball stage

For the first time in six years, South Africa has the opportunity to compete at the highest level of international paintball, the United Paintball Federation World Championship.

This competition will be hosted in Dreux, France from 27-28 August 2025.

Team South Africa to the world

Eight of the top-ranking South African players have been selected to form a strong South African side.

The team will compete against 13 other countries over the two days for the title of Best in the World.

One of the team members, Callum Sturgeon, said “It’s an unbelievable dream come true to represent my country in the sport I love and I can’t wait to show the world that South Africa is dominating every sport recently for a reason.”

What is Xball?

Xball or Speedball is a type of competitive paintball. This sport has been around since the 90’s and has grown into a worldwide community with different leagues.

International organisations are working towards bringing it into the mainstream of extreme sports.

“Like most competitive sports, Speedball requires an incredible amount of athleticism and discipline.

“While there is a decently sized local community in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Gqeberha, many South African players train competitively from the age of 13 and travel independently to various international events to experience all that the sport has to offer,” said Kelly Gerber of the South African Xball League

The South African Xball League has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the team.

Players are mostly funding flights, accommodation, tournament entry fees and professional-grade paintballs.

The team’s Back-a-Buddy campaign is currently active, accepting donations to help offset the costs for the players.

SA will be ‘talk of the town’

Player Shawn McGuiness said he was excited and honoured to be representing South Africa at the UPBF World Championship.

“I’m looking forward to playing against some well-known teams, specifically the USA, which have won the last three World Championships. Unfortunately for them, we will be breaking their streak come August.

“I know we will be the talk of the crowd during the event, as South Africa hasn’t sent a team in the last few years.

“I have a feeling other countries will be unsure of what to make of the SA team, as no one on that side has seen how we play in RSA.

“Once we start climbing points, they will realise that we came with one goal in mind: to bring it home.”