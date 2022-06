It was one of the saddest statements we have heard yet about our education system, but it summed up why our government is failing the youth of tomorrow. Amanda Mutavhatsindi, a Grade 12 pupil at a high school in Limpopo, said: “I told my parents I want to be a pilot when I complete my studies. But it looks like my dreams are doomed.” That’s because she and her fellow pupils are forced to study under a tree – come wind, rain or shine – as there are not enough classrooms at their school. This while more than R1.5 trillion...

It was one of the saddest statements we have heard yet about our education system, but it summed up why our government is failing the youth of tomorrow.

Amanda Mutavhatsindi, a Grade 12 pupil at a high school in Limpopo, said: “I told my parents I want to be a pilot when I complete my studies. But it looks like my dreams are doomed.”

That’s because she and her fellow pupils are forced to study under a tree – come wind, rain or shine – as there are not enough classrooms at their school.

This while more than R1.5 trillion has been looted from the country’s coffers and its parastatal companies in the past decade – not only by the state capture crew, but by the ANC corrupted people who followed in their footsteps.

ALSO READ: ‘We still want economic freedom’ – Stan Mathabatha re-elected as ANC chair in Limpopo

How can young people, like Amanda, be expected to cope in a fast-evolving tech-based world when they have medieval school systems?

Maybe the ANC doesn’t care about these young people, because poorly educated and unemployed people will be lining up for government grants and will, therefore, continue to vote for the organisation which supplies that pittance.

On the other hand, the government may be lighting the fuse on the time bomb of revolution.