‘Spring Awakening’ musical wins big at 20th Naledi Theatre Awards

'Spring Awakening', a Lamta production, enjoyed a successful run in both Johannesburg and Cape Town in 2024.

Some of the cast members of Spring Awakening, which won big at the Naledi Theatre Awards. Picture: lamtacademy/Instagram

There was probably no better way to celebrate young people’s vibrancy at the 20th edition of the Naledi Theatre Awards than having a youth-driven musical, Spring Awakening, being the night’s biggest winner.

Spring Awakening, which had a successful run in 2024, won 10 awards at the Naledi Theatre Awards, hosted at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Monday, which coincided with Youth Day.

“It is hugely satisfying to all of us at the Naledis that we are seeing such young talent, interest and audiences’ growth, ensuring the longevity of theatre for the next generation,” said CEO of the awards, Lihan Pretorius.

Spring Awakening’s night

Spring Awakening is a Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (Lamta) production that had a successful run in Johannesburg and Cape Town in 2024.

The musical delves into the lives of a group of adolescent students discovering their sexual identities and desires as they rebel against the prevailing burdensome and restrictive societal norms.

This reimagined production expertly brings the gripping and emotional story to life, exploring complex themes such as self-discovery, repression, and the power of rebellion.

Guest artists re-joining the Lamta company will include the brilliant Francis Chouler and Natalie Robbie in multiple roles.

Sylvaine Strike directs the musical.

It received awards for Best Production for a Musical or Opera and Best Choreography/Movement Direction in a Play or Musical Theatre Production, and cast member Jonathan Conrad received the Breakthrough Performance Award.

“This award is for everyone who has ever felt out of place,” said an emotional Conrad in his acceptance speech.

Before the production’s return to the stage last year, Lamta co-founder Anton Luitingh urged young people to see the musical because it speaks to them.

“…because of the way that Spring Awakening resonates with its profound relevance to young individuals and their parents and guardians today, highlighting the symbiosis between the two generations.”

Other winners of the night included Gregory Maqoma’s Vuyani Dance Company, which won the CEO’s Award for its innovative contributions to theatre, and Aladdin Jr. (People’s Theatre), which won the award for Best Production for children and young audiences.

