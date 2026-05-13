A season of hope, mild delusion and ambitious tax claims

From guard dog security to coffee fuel, tax time inspires hopeful claims where receipts meet imagination and quiet panic meets optimism.

Tax season has arrived – that magical time of year when ordinary, lawabiding citizens suddenly develop astonishing creativity.

Not in art. Not in literature.

In deductions. Somewhere between locating last year’s receipts and questioning everything that led to this moment, people begin to see their expenses in a whole new light.

That gym membership you haven’t used since 2019? Clearly a preventative health measure. The coffee you bought on the way to work? Essential fuel for professional productivity.

It’s not lying. It’s… imaginative interpretation.

Everyone becomes just a little bit of a strategist. A thinker. A quiet rebel against the system, but armed with a calculator and a hopeful heart.

“I mean, technically,” my brother pipes up, leaning back in his chair, “my dog guards the house. That makes him … security.”

Does it? No.

Will that stop them? Also no.

Then there’s the famous – or is it infamous? – home office.

Yes, the crown jewel of modern deductions. Albeit a corner of the dining room or a bedroom, a comfy chair that sometimes squeaks ominously; these suddenly become a fully operational business environment.

The fact that it also hosts dinners, homework or dreaming – and the occasional emotional breakdowns – is irrelevant. It’s about intent.

And hope. Because deep down, everyone knows there’s a line. A very clear, legally defined line.

Of course, there’s always that moment of doubt. As you type in that one slightly ambitious claim, your brain whispers: “Is this pushing it?” And your heart replies: “Let’s see what happens.”

Tax season is a delicate balance between confidence and quiet panic. You don’t want to be greedy. You just want to be fairly compensated.

Meanwhile, somewhere out there, tax authorities sit calmly. Watching. Waiting. Possibly sipping tea with a smile.

They’ve seen it all. The “business lunch” that was a birthday celebration. The “work trip” that includes beach photos. The “office supplies” that look a lot like home decor.

And yet, every year, people try again. Not out of malice. Out of optimism. Because tax season isn’t just about numbers. It’s about belief. The belief that maybe your version of reality will align with theirs.

And if it doesn’t? Well, there’s always next year. And maybe a friend tells you about something they deducted, that was acceptable to the taxman. It is called hope. With fingers crossed.