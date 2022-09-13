Isaac Mashaba
13 Sep 2022
Opinion

A shrinking economy holds dangers to the country and its people

The country can no longer afford committees that are paid money we don’t have.

Picture: iStock
A recent article in the media covered our broken and destroyed economy that was initiated and overseen by our increasingly inept and corrupt government. As shocking as this may be, our economic collapse is a reality many South Africans experience daily as they trudge the path of the unemployed and poverty-stricken people of this once great country. This collapse has influenced everything from agriculture to defence, from development and education, from success to failure. Then there is the possibility of South Africa being greylisted due to its failure to comply with and oversee international financial regulations. A broken economy placed...

