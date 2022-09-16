Dirk Lotriet
2 minute read
16 Sep 2022
4:02 am
Opinion

Dreaming of a better South Africa

Dirk Lotriet

Until now, we have looked at politicians to give us the utopia we believe we deserve. How stupid!

Dreaming of a better South Africa
Photo: iStock
Last night, I had a glimpse of the South Africa I want to leave to my children – and I loved it. I was at the bread counter of our local supermarket when a man next to me pointed to the motorcycle helmet in my trolly and joked: “I didn’t know they sold helmets here?” “Yes, they’re on sale. If you hurry to aisle four, you may just get one of the last ones.” On my way home, I realised what a precious moment that was. That man represented everything I want for the people who live in this country....

Read more on these topics