A stress-free airport experience, one dog at a time

Therapy dogs are reducing stress at airports abroad. Could SA airports—and even home affairs offices—benefit from a calming canine presence?

These days, dogs are common around airports – mainly in law enforcement for their drug-sniffing or crowd-controlling abilities.

But, at North Macedonia’s main airport, a cuddly golden retriever called Dino is being used to help nervous flyers chill out before they board their aircraft.

The four-year-old canine, known by his nickname “Zen dog”, stops regularly at Skopje’s airport to provide a more relaxing and pleasant travel experience.

Aerophobia – or a fear of flying – is common among travellers, according to various studies. Dogs, however, seem to possess a unique ability to help curb stress in humans.

According to a 2021 study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, “assistance dogs can make patients with anxiety disorders feel safer, they facilitate social activity and reduce the feelings of isolation and loneliness”.

We think it’s a great way to relieve tension in what can be a very intimidating and stressful experience for the uninitiated.

A dog, known as humankind’s best friend, brings a sense of normality, as well, because it gives its love and affection unconditionally.

We in South Africa could think of doing a similar thing at our airports.

And perhaps other stressful places… like home affairs offices.

How about it, Minister Leon Schreiber?

