Aarto rollout: No more dodging fines

From December, excuses won’t save reckless drivers—Aarto’s digital system means every infringement counts and every point could cost your licence.

There will, undoubtedly, be many who look on with scepticism as the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) rules go into operation in a further 69 municipalities across the country on 1 December… because they feel this is just another money-making exercise on the part of government and will do little to lower the awful death toll on our country’s roads.

And, who can blame them?

Every year, with monotonous regularity, the political great and good preen themselves in front of TV cameras, often in high-visibility safety jackets, proclaiming that the laws will be enforced.

And, every year, the carnage continues unabated.

People still speed, they still drink and drive, they still roar through red traffic lights and they still bribe cops on the road and traffic examiners to get their licences in the first place.

But, as we report today, the game is going to change.

No longer will you be able, as you may have done in the past, to ignore a speeding ticket from a one-horse dorp, secure in the knowledge that our awful postal service could be blamed because the fine never reached you.

Now, it will all be on one database and you will be served electronically, either on your phone or e-mail.

Infringements go hand-in-hand with demerit points and, although these only kick in next year, the system is bound to force some sort of behaviour change.

Accumulate 15 points – which is not that difficult if you’re an average incompetent, impatient South African driver – and you’ll lose your licence.

Too bad if you need that to fulfil your employment contract because your company would be well within its right to fire you… even if the infringements took place in a private car on your private time.

That is only the beginning. It’s time to wake up.

