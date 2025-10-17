Opinion

Licence to bribe for South African drivers

17 October 2025

Aarto does not deal with the real problem in SA motoring – that most drivers have bought their licences and are untrained.

In this troubled country of ours, the law of unintended consequences still rules.

In other words, when the government implements a plan, there are frequently effects which not only was not intended, they might even achieve the opposite.

So it is with the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) legislation and regulations, due to come into operation in a month.

And while there may be unintended consequences from the new rules, there can be no denying that those consequences should have been anything but unexpected.

Aarto sets out a new points system for traffic offences in the hope that will persuade errant motorists to mend their ways – and reduce the awful carnage on our roads.

Beyond a certain number of points, a driver will lose his or her licence.

And therein is the reality: South Africans are more likely to pay bribes to traffic officers to avoid the points in the first place.

Traffic cops we spoke to seemed to be relishing the prospect.

Aarto does not deal with the real problem in South African motoring – that most of our drivers have bought their licences and are untrained.

Until that is dealt with, people will continue to die, demerit points or not.

