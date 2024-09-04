ActionSA’s flip-flopping shows need for unity in metros

ActionSA’s flip-flopping and complaints from voters highlight a need for unity in South Africa’s metros, where political energy is crucial despite party betrayals.

Two things which characterise politicians: Chutzpah and thick skin. And both were front and centre yesterday as ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont attacked the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for what he called “flip-flopping” over the issue of investigating party funding.

Chutzpah to say that while he was well aware plenty of the people who voted for ActionSA in the May election believe the party has done more than flip-flopped, it has betrayed them by getting into bed with the ANC… something it said would happen only when hell freezes over.

Clearly someone sent a fridge down to Hades, then…

Complaints by angry voters are all over social media so Beaumont must have a particularly thick skin to ignore them.

The irony, of course, is that ActionSA is looking more like the EFF every day – not for its radical politics, but for the fact that flip-flopping is its modus operandi.

But also, given that party leader Herman Mashaba believes in “the world according to Herman” and brooks little dissent, there are striking similarities to the way the EFF is run, almost as a cult, by Julius Malema.

Still, principles are not big when it comes to most South African political parties.

The DA foamed at the mouth almost as much as ActionSA in its pre-election loathing of the ANC and its vow to voters that it would never deal with the then ruling party.

Under the Union Building duvet these days, though, everybody’s little toes are toasty warm.

Perhaps, in the government of national unity, they all really do have the interest of South Africa at heart. Let’s give them the benefit of the doubt.

Why then are our parties at each other’s throats in metros and municipalities? It is in those dreadfully dysfunctional cities and towns where political unity – and energy – is most needed.