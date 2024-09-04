JD Vance’s UK visit may clash with British politics and cats

If elected, JD Vance's UK visit will challenge him with Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and Larry the cat, a fixture at Downing Street. His discomfort is expected.

US Senator and Republican Vice Presidential nominee, J.D. Vance addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign event inside the Dedmon Center at Radford University in Radford, Virginia, on July 22, 2024. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP)

Donald Trump’s presidential running mate, JD Vance, is going to be very uncomfortable if they are elected in the US in November and he has to go on an official state visit to the United Kingdom.

Firstly, because if Kamala Harris is regarded by him and Trump as a “communist”, then heaven only knows what he will make of British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, whose Labour Party has a less watered-down approach to social ills than Harris’ Democrats do.

But, if that doesn’t give him hives when he visits 10 Downing Street in London – official home of the PM – then he will surely have an allergy attack when he meets Larry the cat, “chief mouser to the Cabinet office”.

Larry has been at Downing Street for 13 years and has outstayed six prime ministers.

JD doesn’t like cats. Or “childless cat ladies”, who have been running the country via the Democratic Party, according to him.

Bad news for JD, though, is that Larry is being joined by the Starmer family’s own moggie, Jojo and possibly even a cute “Russian” kitten.

Such a “red under the bed” would probably just convince JD that Blighty has gone to hell in a childless handbasket…