Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
3 Oct 2022
5:30 am
Opinion

Address the grey areas of Land Act

Editorial staff

Land has been the cause of many family feuds over manyt generation, while battles and world wars have been fought over it.

Image: iStock
The ownership of land is a contentious and emotive issue. Those that have it, will fight tooth and nail to protect it, and those that don’t have it, especially through past injustices, will risk everything to acquire it. Land has been the cause of many family feuds, while battles and world wars have been fought over it. With this in mind, the passing of the Expropriation Bill in parliament was always going to be hotly received. Our Saturday Citizen lead said “paranoia, fear and even speculation of a civil war were running rife after the National Assembly passed the controversial...

Read more on these topics