AI’s power could be a blessing or a curse

AI is replacing workers and reshaping industries. In the wrong hands, it could also become a tool for manipulation.

Experts are estimating that within the next few years, as many of 40% of the global workforce could be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) creations or programmes.

The concept of AI replacing jobs which specifically require human beings is difficult to grasp – but the example of what is happening, right now, in the international fashion industry, is sobering.

You would have thought that fashion was one place which would need a real human to showcase new designs and clothes.

But no… today, models are already using “digital doubles” to be in two places at the same time. Photoshoots now no longer require an actual body on which clothes are draped.

This is good news for models involved with ethical AI companies because they can significantly increase their income – but many more find their images ripped off by the AI bots.

If it is this easy to produce manipulated images in one of the very top creative industries, how safe is content in the rest of the online world?

AI is going to be a powerful tool in the hands of despots who want to lure people away from the much-maligned “mainstream media” into places where there are no filters or checks and balances.