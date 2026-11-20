Rubio's state department is offering cash rewards for anybody who can tell him where Iran's imaginary nukes are.

Pity the Central Intelligence Agency and other spy agencies that work for the US government. It’s bad enough when Donald Trump ignores their reports and insists Iran is trying to get nuclear weapons, but Marco Rubio’s state department is now offering cash rewards for anybody who can tell him where Iran’s imaginary nukes are.

The offer was posted on the department’s Rewards for Justice website on 8 November: up to $20 million (about R348 million) for information on Iran’s nuclear programme, including “facilities, equipment and associated personnel”.

The state will also provide “possible relocation” if the informant needs to go into hiding afterwards.

The first thing that strikes you is the sheer naïveté of the offer – you wonder why it doesn’t also say “please enclose stamped, self-addressed envelope for reply”.

But then you realise the truly weird thing about this invitation is that doing the research is the last thing the amateur spymasters thought of.

“Amateur”, in the sense that these are the political appointees who followed Trump and his spiritual guide, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, into the morass of unfounded suspicion and speculation that twice ended up in unprovoked US-Israeli surprise attacks on Iran (June 2025 and February 2026).

To be fair, not all Trump’s appointees drank the Kool-Aid. In March last year, his then director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, loyally reported the US intelligence community’s collective view that “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon” and has not been working on it since 2003, but Trump just replied “I don’t care what she said” and attacked Iran anyway.

However, he did it in the usual slovenly way, waiting almost a week after he had made his intentions clear before the American bombers struck.

That was plenty of time for the Iranians to remove the 400kg of 60% enriched uranium from the Fordow and Isfahan sites.

So why is the hunt for a few probably non-existent Iranian nukes getting more attention than the war in Ukraine, or global heating?

A little history. After the 1979 revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini banned all weapons of mass destruction as “un-Islamic”.

Did he mean it, even though he and everybody else in Iran knew that Israel had already had nukes for decades? Of course he did. Is the Pope a Catholic?

Why did Iran have a secret but rudimentary nuclear weapons programme between 1998 and 2003?

Probably because there was always a tugof-war between the Revolutionary Guards and the religious authorities on this question, and the Pakistani nuclear tests of 1998 temporarily gave the soldiers a reason to want nukes.

Once Iran’s secret programme was exposed to the world in 2003, Ayatollah Khamenei could reimpose the ban on weapons of mass destruction. It has remained in force ever since.

Iran got a substantial easing of US economic sanctions as part of that deal and it would probably have been renewed for another decade last year if Donald Trump, obsessed with erasing every jot and tittle of Barack Obama’s legacy, had not torn it up in 2018.

Iran was hung out to dry and its only leverage was a gradual increase in the enrichment of its nuclear fuel. The implicit threat was that it might one day go to “weapons grade”, but it meticulously declared each step up in advance.

So, here we are eight years later, with Trump stuck in a self-inflicted “forever war”.

Trump could just declare a victory and leave, but his pride won’t let him. The Revolutionary Guards are having too much fun to let him off the hook, ignoring the small but real risk that he might go nuclear. Where are the grown-ups when we need them?