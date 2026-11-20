Residents claim the businessman was targeted over alleged extortion demands, while others have raised questions about his activities.

The owner of a Jukulyn scrapyard shot dead alongside his assistant in the Pretoria north township this week previously escaped an attempted hit two years ago.

According to police, the businessman, William Kopa, popularly known as Mgongwane and his associate, Calvin Mabasa, known as VanViir, were attacked on Wednesday at the scrapyard in Soshanguve.

Scrapyard owner and assistant gunned down

Two men, one in a red hoodie and black jeans, allegedly entered the scrapyard under the pretext of wanting to purchase a petrol pump.

They allegedly asked to speak to the owner to negotiate the purchase and one of the suspects pulled a firearm and shot Kopa and Mabasa at point-blank range.

Videos of the duo lying in pools of blood have been circulated on social media, prompting the police to request the public refrain from sharing them.

“The public are urged to refrain from sharing or forwarding the video. The police investigation is ongoing and a manhunt for the suspects has been launched,” police said in a statement.

Kopa allegedly survived previous hit

A local resident said this was not the first time Kopa had been targeted.

“Two years ago, he survived a hit when his car was shot at in Soshanguve,” alleged the resident.

“He escaped into a police station. That is when he decided to get a gun and hired bodyguards.”

He said Kopa was known for his flamboyant lifestyle and conspicuous displays of wealth on social media, which sometimes attracted criticism.

Videos online show him brandishing what appears to be an assault rifle, displaying wads of cash and moving around with armed bodyguards.

“He was very flamboyant. Some people felt he was showing off his wealth and calling others poor on his social media accounts,” the resident said.

Another resident said Kopa was admired by some, but viewed negatively by others.

“He was both a role model and a villain. There was talk he was involved in car hijackings and theft, and used his scrapyard as a chop shop.

“However, what we hear is he was targeted for refusing to pay extortion fees.”

Jukulyn’s history of violent crime

Jukulyn has a reputation for violent crime, gang activity, armed robberies and mass shootings.

The area has become synonymous with crime syndicates, alleged drug-related turf wars, car hijackings and extortion targeting local businesses.

In June 2022, concerns were raised that crime had become so entrenched that municipal officials and councillors needed police protection to carry out service delivery.

Technicians and municipal workers were reportedly attacked while attending to water leaks, electricity outages and sewer blockages.

Jukulyn also made headlines on New Year’s Day in 2024 when four people, including a 14-year-old girl and police officer, were killed in a mass shooting.

Despite government interventions and police operations, residents have continued to raise concerns about persistent violence, leaving law-abiding communities living with the consequences of criminal activity.

The scale of insecurity has been so intense that ambulances, couriers, e-hailing operators and other service providers reportedly require police escorts to enter the area.