Amazon is leveling the playing field

Amazon's equity equivalent investment programme supports fully black-owned small businesses, but claims it excludes white-owned companies are misleading.

Predictably, there has been outrage about the fact that Amazon Web Services, which has just established itself in the country, will not do business with white-owned companies.

Well, at least that’s the narrative being spread by the “white genocide”, “145 race laws” clique.

The reality is not quite so simple. Yes, Amazon will only be looking to support fully black-owned small businesses as part of its commitment in its equity equivalent investment programme.

The company is doing this as one of the legal workarounds to foreign investors who are not able to give, or sell, part of its business to a South African black-owned company under broad-based black economic empowerment legislation.

This programme is intended to facilitate foreign investment and act as an incubator for local business.

It doesn’t prohibit Amazon from doing business with any white companies and, no doubt, plenty will be making money with the American giant.

In a country where white unemployment is still lower than other race groups and where whites still own a disproportionate share of the wealth, playing fields need to be levelled.

If you do not understand this, you will continue to live unaware that you are sitting on top of a social time bomb.