ANC government selling our country – bit by bit

As many are concerned and actually respond with condemnation and revulsion at the Democratic Alliance for allegedly mortgaging the Western Cape to the US or American business cartels, we are oblivious how this national government is engaged in the same pyramid scheme.

Transnet is all but gone and we’re waiting for some good Samaritan to make a donation to rescue it.

In fact, this government has already approved R47 billion as a “guarantee” (or another bailout in the new language) to Transnet to resuscitate our ports in Richards Bay and Durban.

A guarantee simply means Transnet can either go out and look for funds, or a partner who has money on the back of that guarantee. The latter is the most likely.

The terms of this partnership, in all probability, will be determined by this new partner. We are negotiating from a position of hopeless weakness here.

Bear in mind, Transnet is where it is because of corruption, malfeasance, embezzlement, all occasioned by the ANC’s style of cadre deployment.

As this guarantee is given, we are not informed, first and foremost, how this corruption is being ameliorated. We don’t even know what action is being taken against those who caused the demise of Transnet.

In fact, expecting any action against the culprits sounds very far-fetched – given our experience about how the corrupt are protected by this government.

What we know is that the SA Airways is all but gone into some private hands, barring the squabbles between the minister and his former director-general.

I can boldly say, even that squabble is now academic.

It will soon become very clear who the new owners of Eskom will become. The indication could well be the highly celebrated “donation” of power generators by China.

This sounds like a prelude to things yet to unfold.

The other, most strategic targets for takeover by “strategic partners” are likely to be Denel and Armscor.

The battle here is likely going to be between the Brics member countries on the one hand, and the US and its Western allies on the other. South Africa will just be a pawn on a chess board.

This is because South Africa has demonstrated it is unable to even protect itself – let alone defining itself as a sovereign country.

The major problem we have is the relationship between government and its aristocratic labour movement, which stood by when the state-owned entities were being fleeced.

While the trade union leadership was having dinner with those fleecing the country’s resources, they sold a lie to their members.

They painted a rosy picture of the ruling elite, which they called revolutionary, and got the members to support the continued misrule by a government that was clearly on a destructive mission.

There is absolutely nothing revolutionary in destroying and fleecing state property by those we expect to protect them.

The relationship between the ruling elite is very seldom unantagonistic and, in our case, is no exception. However, what played a big role here was the ability of the union bosses to blackmail their members ideologically.

Aren’t we surprised that year in and year out, the same union leaders are “voted” back into office? Are capable leaders in short supply in this aristocratic trade union movement?

There must be something these anointed leaders are protecting which should not be exposed to the workers. Do they also benefit from the spoils of the looting?

The prospect of job losses is a reality. This is not because of failure of our economy, but the failure to protect it by both the government and its tripartite elite alliance, all at the expense of the working class and the country.

The noise of a socialist economy by what used to be defined as the vanguard of the working class, the SA Communist Party, is no longer a dream – it is a nightmare. The leadership of the SACP is in cahoots with the looting network.

This country is being mortgaged, bit by bit, and before we know it, it will be owned by everyone but South Africans.