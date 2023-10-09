ANCYL must call out its motherbody instead of fighting graft selectively

The sudden revolutionary, moral and caring upsurge within the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with respect to fighting corruption, is intriguing. I have not seen the visuals of the march by the ANCYL against the alleged corruption of the mayor of uMngeni, Chris Pappas, but the mere thought of the league taking action against corruption should be encouraged. I also support to anyone or organisation committed to genuinely fight corruption. But a selective fight against corruption should be vigorously exposed. ALSO READ: ANCYL says that their march will be peaceful despite what uMngeni says We cannot afford to…

The sudden revolutionary, moral and caring upsurge within the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with respect to fighting corruption, is intriguing.

I have not seen the visuals of the march by the ANCYL against the alleged corruption of the mayor of uMngeni, Chris Pappas, but the mere thought of the league taking action against corruption should be encouraged.

I also support to anyone or organisation committed to genuinely fight corruption. But a selective fight against corruption should be vigorously exposed.

We cannot afford to fight corruption only if that corruption is allegedly committed by people who are not members of, or associated with, the ruling party.

The corruption we are talking about here, is especially against the state by people employed to serve the state.

We have had many cases of alleged corruption involving the ANCYL’s motherbody – and we have only heard deafening silence by the ruling party’s youth organisation.

Corruption is the enemy of all citizens of this country, irrespective of political affiliation. The resources that are stolen belong to all of us.

Corruption hurts us all because we are all taxpayers and expect those responsible for managing our resources to do so with utmost prudence.

From Mike Mabuyakhulu, Zweli Mkhize, right down to Zandile Gumede it has been allegations of corruption all the way, and the only noises we could hear from the side and sections of the ANC were either that of victimhood, innocent until proven guilty, or political weaponising.

We also saw groundswells of support by members of the ANC of people who are alleged to be involved in corruption.

I am reluctant to say the march against Pappas – inasmuch as it bears all the hallmarks of morality, care, responsibility and ethics – sounds very disingenuous coming from the ANC, the very organisation whose president pronounced it accused number one when it comes to corruption.

This march, I hope in the end, is not just another election campaign. And for me to be convinced otherwise, I would like to see the ANCYL calling on its motherbody, the ANC, to recall all its political appointees who are in one way or another alleged to be involved in corrupt activities.

Mosebenzi Zwane, Gwede Mantashe, Thabang Makwetla, Zizi Kodwa, Nomvula Mokonyane… the list is inexhaustible.

Monama is an independent commentator and a former Azapo leader.