Expect the roughest political ride since 1994

At some point – and I’m afraid that point is right now – we are going to have this forced conversation about who will be the next government after the 2024 general election.

Painfully, it looks more likely the ANC might just be in government – again – even if it may be by a small margin. If it falls below 50%, the smaller parties, whose leaders are desperate for a job, are readily available to bolster it’s numbers.

This will not be because the ANC is serving SA any better, but because parties opposed to it are more about themselves than the country.

As I’ve asked so many times before, what stops organisations – who, by all accounts, are in unison in their condemnation of the ANC and it’s facilitation of corruption and poor governance – from simply becoming one huge organisation which puts the interests of the citizens and the country before their individual selves and their parties?

After all, if you were to put them in separate rooms and ask them to write down how they would govern, the overwhelming likelihood is that, most if not all, will give us the same response.

We have many political organisations that were formed in recent times on the basis, in the main, of their anti-corruption stance. But, interestingly, all their leaders want to be in parliament.

Just what is it that 400 leaders from different but the same parties can do for SA which cannot be done by 50 of them? Why do they all want to be a president of some party?

This state of affairs presents the electorate with a dilemma and creates for them two problems. Either they don’t vote or they will vote for the “devil” they know.

The latter seems to be more likely. In summary, many of our aspirant, modern-day political leaders are simply looking for jobs, with very little interest in serving SA and it’s people.

Once in parliament, the focus takes a 360° turn. It will be about themselves. Despite our anger at the ANC and it’s mismanagement of this country, in 2024, we’re in for, and must expect, the roughest of all rides since 1994.