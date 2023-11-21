The party may soon be over for the ANC

South Africans have really become accustomed to the traditions and rituals associated with ANC tyranny. Pause. Take a breath. Whenever our political leaders and their cronies have a party, it’s always characterised by gluttony, overindulgence and lavishness. ALSO READ: Step aside ANC: Multi-Party Charter now largest movement in Gauteng, says Steenhuisen Posting videos on social media of mountains of money – even using R200-notes to light a cigar – has become the norm rather than the exception. That, my fellow South Africans, is what ANC rule all about. The proletariat do the hard yards, while the rulers live in extreme…

South Africans have really become accustomed to the traditions and rituals associated with ANC tyranny.

Pause. Take a breath. Whenever our political leaders and their cronies have a party, it’s always characterised by gluttony, overindulgence and lavishness.

ALSO READ: Step aside ANC: Multi-Party Charter now largest movement in Gauteng, says Steenhuisen

Posting videos on social media of mountains of money – even using R200-notes to light a cigar – has become the norm rather than the exception.

That, my fellow South Africans, is what ANC rule all about. The proletariat do the hard yards, while the rulers live in extreme intemperance.

If you can’t beat them…

And the only way to share in the spoils, is to be part of the ANC. I am reminded of this almost every weekend.

Let me explain: Friday evening. Braai. My house. It’s a bring-and-braai. That means all the guests bring their own meat and drinks.

Providing food and beverages for about 20 people (children included) is a touch above my budgetary ability.

My contribution, therefore, is pap, gravy, potatoes and a lettuce-and-tomato salad. And ice.

As host, the firelighters, wood, charcoal, and cleaning up afterwards is also my responsibility, and that don’t come free.

But we are by no means disadvantaged. To be completely honest, my mates and I also overindulge.

ALSO READ: ANC apologises to Mandisa Maya for election campaign poster blunder

Imagining ourselves to be members of the ANC NEC, we polish a bottle of Olof Bergh and a two-litre Coke with the same fanfare as our leadership core pop a case of Johnnie Blue.

However, while we enjoy our braai just as much as our esteemed leadership, we are at a slight disadvantage when the party is over.

Your turn approaches

It has become compulsory for us poor plebs to announce our safe arrival home. “Home safe” is the message shared on every social media group.

As host, I stay awake until I know all my guests are in bed too. Some days, it takes a while. I know for a fact that the president, the minister of police, and all the other ANC beneficiaries of “blue light” protection, have no idea what I am talking about.

Soon, the party might be over for the ANC and then they will also know what it means to stay up until you see the words “home safe”.