Three new mayors appointed in Limpopo

ANC provincial secretary Reuben Madadze said the new mayors represent hard work, commitment and a better tomorrow for the people of Limpopo.

Limpopo has three brand new mayors which the ANC claims are a beacon of hope and a better tomorrow.

The mayors – Dorcus Mboyi for Makhado local municipality, Fridah Nkondo and Minah Bahula for Vhembe and Sekhukhune district municipalities, respectively – were elected in special council sittings last week.

He said they all have proven track records from years of hard work and dedication in their previous deployments. Madadze said there was no doubt the mayors will continue the good work already displayed by others.

Ready to change

Speaking during her election on Friday, Bahula said she was ready to change the corruption-hit Sekhukhune municipality for the better.

“When I was asked by the ANC in the province to take up this job, I received more doubt than praise from the public,” she said in her acceptance speech.

“Some said: ‘Minah, are you really ready to be the mayor for such a troubled municipality?’ My response was a simple yes. I told myself that I’m going to lead this municipality understanding that I’m a servant of the people and my political party, the ANC.

“From my first day in office, I will make sure the honeymoon is over. I will make sure the time for high heels and sitting in air-conditioned offices is also over.

“To show that I’m serious, I’m pleading right in front of you now for our municipal manager, Isaac Kgwale, to assign his team of experts to start sewing new work suits for me. I also need a pair of boots because we are going to work here in Sekhukhune. We are going to change lives and make sure tomorrow is better than yesterday.”

But the question on everyone’s lips was: will she finish her term after the council has had four mayors and three municipal managers in less than 24 months since the November 2021 municipal polls?

Bahula said: “Through teamwork with my staff, and support from the ANC in the region and the support of the provincial government under premier Stan Mathabatha, nothing is impossible.”

Allegations and spending

Sekhukhune has been marred by allegations of corruption, maladministration, laziness and unaccountabilty for more than two decades.

From the recent theft of R5.4 million that saw three senior staffers arrested, to the ridiculous spending of R30 million to recover R600 000, and returning of more than R200 million to National Treasury which the municipality failed to spend.

Bahula promised they will spend 100% of its municipal infrastructure grant henceforth.