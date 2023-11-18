Step aside ANC: Multi-Party Charter now largest movement in Gauteng, says Steenhuisen

An internal poll has shown the Multi-Party Charter has surpassed the ANC in numbers.

The African National Congress (ANC) is no longer the largest political movement in Gauteng, according to Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen was speaking in Braamfontein, Johannesburg outside the offices of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday

The DA lodged a complaint with the SAHRC against Rand Water for escalating water shedding that is, according to the party, crippling service delivery, collapsing Gauteng’s economy, and robbing residents of their constitutional right to water.

‘ANC doesn’t care’

Addressing DA supporters, Steenhuisen said an internal poll has shown the Multi-Party Charter has surpassed the ANC in numbers and was, therefore, in pole position to take control of the Gauteng province ahead of in next year’s elections.

The poll was conducted by the Social Research Foundation and the Brenthurst Foundation.

Steenhuisen said the poll indicated that the charter, which also consists of ActionSA, and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) AND Freedom Front Plus (FF+), was sitting 45% compared to the ANC’s 37%.

“That’s just 6% from a 51% majority. The ANC’s support in this province has plummeted to just 37%.

“They are in the departure lounge, and on election day next year Solly [Msimanga] and the team here in Gauteng are going to give them the [push] out of government. But we can only get this right if citizens stand up, if people become part of the movement for change,” he said.

The DA leader said he believed the charter can usher in a new government in Gauteng.

“I believe we can have a new premier in Gauteng,” he continued.

He urged the province’s residents to register to vote.

“If you want to end load shedding, if you want to stop the corruption and rot at provincial and local level, if you want water at your taps, if you want jobs then you have got to come out this weekend and you have to register for it. There’s no use complaining if you are not registered. Complaining and moaning won’t move the needle.”

Steenhuisen further said the ANC-led government didn’t care about its citizens before taking a swipe at the current administration.

“Don’t let them come in this election period and tell you they care… they do not care. You open your taps and the only thing that comes out is air. Just like the ANC’s promises, it is just air.”

If Gauteng residents want an end to load shedding, if they want an end to water shedding, if they want to revitalise and repair their towns and cities, and if they want a growing provincial economy that provides jobs, they must come out in their numbers to register to vote. pic.twitter.com/hLEvgrROAE — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) November 17, 2023

Multi-Party Charter agreement

The Multi-Party Charter signed a pre-election coalition pact in August this year.

Amongst other things, the political parties agreed on the principles of power sharing, including how the parties would work together and allocate ministerial positions and parliamentary seats if they come into power.

The parties agreed to use the principle of merit in appointing people to go to government and that the same party cannot lead in both the executive and legislature arms of government.

They also agreed to lifestyle audits of all the executives.

Furthermore, the parties will not entertain working or co-governing with the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

While there was no requirement that the leader of the largest party would be nominated for the position of president, the Multi-Party Charter also agreed to relook at the design of the Cabinet since the executive, in its current form, was bloated.