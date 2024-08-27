ANC’s immigration issues highlighted by Morero’s failed plan

Joburg mayor Morero’s attempt to appoint foreign traffic cops backfires, showing ANC’s continued struggles with immigration control and border security.

It’s not surprising that Joburg mayor Dada Morero’s plan to appoint foreign nationals within the ranks of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department has backfired… What on earth were you thinking, comrade?

According to Morero, we would need more foreign traffic cops because there are more foreign drivers on our roads who do not speak English?

How, then, did they manage to get driving licences? Oops – we know the answer to that one…

The irony is that the flood of foreigners in the country – many of whom are illegal – is mainly because the ANC has utterly failed to control our borders and illegal immigration.

ALSO READ: Mayor Morero apologises for ‘anxiety caused’ by comments on hiring foreign nationals at JMPD

Hence, we have thousands of people living here who have not fled from conflict zones or repressive regimes, but also have no special skills.

That is probably one of the reasons that both the ANC and EFF, which has said it believes in open borders, got such a smack in the May general election.

Morero’s ANC colleague, premier Panyaza Lesufi, was outraged and said so. Morero was forced to back down and apologise.

If they weren’t such a danger to society and our future, it would be fun watching the ANC disintegrate in front of our eyes.

NOW READ: Dada Morero’s idea to hire foreigners in JMPD shot down by Lesufi [VIDEO]