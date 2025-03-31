Police arrest 33 foreign nationals in Limpopo anti-illegal mining operations

One of the suspects was further charged for trying to solicit a bribe.

Police have recently arrested 33 foreign nationals in Limpopo province as part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining activities and associated crimes in the region.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, 21 suspects aged between 17 and 52 were apprehended on Saturday, 29 March 2025, in Vhembe District for contravention of the Immigration Act at a weighbridge in the Beitbridge policing area.

“Meanwhile, five illegal immigrants aged between 18 and 55 were also arrested at Mopani and Capricorn Districts,” Thakeng said.

He explained that the arrests were made during routine operations, which included daily patrols and stop-and-search activities at identified illegal mining sites across the province.

The initiative, known as Operation Vala Umgodi, aims to combat illegal mining-related crimes and other prevalent criminal activities in Limpopo.

“Operation Vala Umgodi are continuing across the province,” said Thakeng.

Bribery arrest and additional immigration violations

In a separate incident, law enforcement officials apprehended six additional suspects for immigration violations, with one person arrested for attempting to bribe police officers.

“According to information, the police conducted a disruptive operation in the area when six foreign national males were searched, but they failed to produce passports,” Thakeng explained.

The police spokesperson added that following these arrests, a 37-year-old male suspect attempted to bribe officers with R1,500 and was subsequently arrested for bribery.

The six suspects, aged between 19 and 59, were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act at Chlosdam Matlala in the Capricorn District on 28 March 2025.

All suspects from the various operations are expected to appear before local Magistrate’s Courts soon, as police investigations continue.

Two illegal miners sentenced by Sekhukhune Regional Court

In another development for the anti-illegal mining campaign, two men were recently sentenced for illegal mining activities and immigration violations in Limpopo.

“Two male accused aged 31 and 49 were sentenced by the Sekhukhune Regional Court for illegal mining and contravention of the Immigration Act on Friday, 28 March 2025,” said Thakeng.

The police spokesperson detailed the circumstances of their arrest, stating: “The sentence comes after the court heard that on Tuesday, 07 May 2024, the police conducted an operation at Atok at about 23:15, when they noticed two males busy mining illegally at Machakaneng Section. Police tactically approached the suspects and found them using a jackhammer and generator.

“The suspects were searched, and they were found without passports. They were immediately arrested for illegal mining and contravention of [the] Immigration Act.”

Thakeng revealed that Mahleka Mashura, 49, received a sentence of four months imprisonment or a R2 000 fine for illegal mining, and two months imprisonment or a R1 000 fine for immigration violations, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The second accused, Ivan Mhuru, 31, received an identical sentence: four months imprisonment or a R2 000 fine for illegal mining, and two months imprisonment or a R1 000 fine for immigration violations, also to run concurrently.

According to Thakeng, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the sentences and commended the investigating officer and the arresting team members involved in Operation Vala Umgodi throughout the province.

