Dada Morero’s idea to hire foreign nationals in JMPD shot down by Lesufi [VIDEO]

Morero said hiring foreign nationals would assist law enforcement in dealing with language barriers when arresting foreign nationals.

Newly appointed Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has ruffled feathers and caused outage with a suggestion to have South Africa’s economic hub employ documented foreign nationals in law enforcement to assist with curbing crime in Gauteng.

Morero came under fire after a video clips of him went viral on social media suggesting that documented foreign nationals should be hired by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

Watch Dada Morero suggesting that documented foreign nationals be hired in the JMPD

ANC Joburg Chairperson & Mayor Dada Morero considers recruiting properly documented foreigners into the JMPD to fight crime. @eNCA https://t.co/Z18zbvOtSj pic.twitter.com/FrNggBz3aI — Moloko Moloto (@moloko_moloto) August 25, 2024

Foreign nations as JMPD officers

In the video, Morero said this would assist law enforcement in dealing with language barriers when arresting foreign nationals.

“Comrade chair, deputy chair, I always ask this question that none of our police men and women in uniform can speak any of the foreign African languages.

“It might be a culture shock to suggest to this REC but if we are serious about fighting crime in Ward 67, we have no option but those who are properly documented with proper documents can be recruited to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department,” Morero said.

Rejected

Morero’s suggestion caused outrage with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi in a post on X saying the new mayors suggestion has been rejected.

We don’t agree with this proposal. We held discussions with our Regional Chairperson and Executive Mayor @CdeDada who advised us that the ANC Johannesburg Lekgotla rejected his proposal and he fully accepts the decision not to entertain this proposal further.

“We remain committed to ensure that our law enforcement agencies are appropriately trained to tackle challenges created by crime. Our sincerest apologies for the confusion and pain caused by this proposal,” Lesufi said.

We don’t agree with this proposal. We held discussions with our Regional Chairperson and Executive Mayor @CdeDada who advised us that the ANC Johannesburg Lekgotla rejected his proposal and he fully accepts the decision not to entertain this proposal further. We remain committed… https://t.co/KQIl9Dzfpt — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 25, 2024

“Bad idea never happens”

ActionSA interim chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party will use its position in the Joburg Council to ensure “this very bad idea never happens.”

I am thankful that Joburg will be protected by Speaker @cllr_mthembu and the ActionSA Caucus that a recruit must be a South African citizen to serve in the Metro Police.”

.@Action4SA will use our position in the Joburg Council to ensure this very bad idea NEVER HAPPENS.



I am thankful that Joburg will be protected by Speaker @cllr_mthembu and the ActionSA Caucus that a recruit must be a South African citizen to serve in the Metro Police. https://t.co/Ute6EjXQXY pic.twitter.com/gWrpVepNR0 — Michael Beaumont (@ME_Beaumont) August 25, 2024

ActionSA said the Morero’s suggestion was an “insult to thousands of South Africans who still aspire to wear the uniform, particularly the thousands of neglected police reservists who are ready to step up and serve.”

“Importantly, at a time when South Africa’s national security is exposed to a myriad of risks, it cannot be that South Africa is an exception to the international practice observed by most countries, where service in the police or armed forces is reserved for citizens, given the obvious implications for national sovereignty,” ActionSA said.

