And the Oscar goes to… Eskom

It is typical of modern-day South Africa that the bosses at Eskom celebrated achieving one of their KPAs by putting out a special press release.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Oscar for the best actor in a “fish swimming” role goes to Eskom, for its stirring performance of “We’ve gone 300 days without load shedding”.

That is, in fact, your job. And it is typical of modern-day South Africa that the bosses at Eskom celebrated achieving one of their KPAs (key performance areas) by putting out a special press release.

That South Africa has managed to go 10 whole months without any load shedding – and remember, load shedding is, by definition, large-scale power outages, not localised faults – is an indication of how pathetically low our service delivery bars are.

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Some of the reasons for the lower demand for electricity – because that is, essentially, what is behind this “triumph” – is that Eskom prices are surging and people are cutting back. There is also the little matter of solar power in business and private homes, which has added at least 4GW of capacity to the national grid in the past few years.

But if the fish swimming award is inane, how about the “shooting the paramedic” Oscar, which also belongs to Eskom for wanting to punish those very solar users by forcing them to register the systems and pay fees.