700k households freed from load reduction, but thousands in Gauteng still in the dark

Eskom says this accounts for more than 42% of targeted households.

Eskom has hit a milestone, with more than 700 000 households across South Africa removed from its load reduction programme.

But for many Gauteng residents, daily power cuts remain a reality.

Here is who gets cut and when, from 8 to 15 June 2026.

Progress on eliminating load reduction

South Africa has now gone 408 consecutive days without load shedding, and Eskom says the power system is on an upward trajectory as winter demand peaks.

The utility reported on 5 June that generation availability has improved significantly year-on-year, with the financial year-to-date Energy Availability Factor climbing to 63.05%, up from 57.67% over the same period last year.

“These gains are driven by stronger plant performance, improved reliability, and targeted network interventions to address localised constraints, enabling more communities to benefit from continuous electricity supply,” Eskom said.

Progress on eliminating load reduction entirely is also accelerating.

Approximately 714 513 customers across the country are no longer impacted. According to the utility, this accounts for more than 42% of targeted households.

Eskom noted that full elimination was already achieved in the Northern and Western Cape.

“Full elimination is planned in seven provinces by October 2026, with the remaining areas to follow by 2027 as targeted interventions continue to address localised network constraints,” Eskom said.

Yet for thousands of Gauteng households, relief has not yet arrived.

Illegal connections and meter tampering continue to damage infrastructure in localised areas, and Eskom has maintained load reduction as what it describes as “a temporary, targeted measure in high-risk areas to protect both communities and the electricity network.”

To shore up supply heading into the colder months, the utility brought 3,903MW of additional generation capacity online ahead of the evening peak on Monday, 8 June, against a forecast evening peak demand of 26,248MW.

Blocks C and D affected on Monday

The week opens with Block C facing the morning outage window from 5am to 9am.

Communities affected include Dobsonville and Dobsonville Ext 5 and 7, Naledi, Mabopane C, E, U, W and X, Winterveldt Ward 2 and 13, and Jabulani, Moletsane and Tladi.

The evening slot from 5pm to 10pm falls on Block D, with Rethabiseng, Kudube, Moroka and Dhlamini, Kagiso, Khutsong, and Tsakane and Tsakane Ext 1, 8, 11 and Ext 12 among those losing power.

Blocks E, J and F affected on Tuesday

Tuesday’s morning window from 5am to 9am is shared across two blocks.

Block E communities losing power include Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North, and Nooitgedacht, Makapanstad and Stinkwater.

Block J areas affected in the same slot include Orange Farm and Orange Farm Ext 1, 2, 3, 4 and 8, Stretford Ext 2 through 10, and Sebokeng Unit 1, 7, 8 and 12.

The evening slot from 5pm to 10pm moves to Block F, with Cuba, Graceland, Havana and Jetta, Diepkloof and Diepkloof Zone 1, 2 and Zone 6, Orlando East, and Spruit View and Spruit View B facing cuts.

Wednesday affects Blocks G and H

Wednesday’s morning outages from 5am to 9am fall on Block G.

Areas losing power include Tsakane Ext 5 and Tsakane Ext 11, Klippan, Mabopane Part 19 SP, Garankuwa, and Ga-Rankuwa and Ga-Rankuwa Unit 2 and Unit 6.

The evening window from 5pm to 10pm shifts to Block H, with Vereeniging Sharpeville, Sebokeng Unit 3, 7, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 19, Westside Park-West, Beverley Hills-East and Boitumelo, and Breswol AH and Emaphopheni Ext 36 scheduled for cuts.

Lights out for Blocks I, J and E on Thursday

Thursday’s morning slot from 5am to 9am is shared between Block I and Block J.

Block I communities affected include Monise, Mokoena, Mavimbela, Vosloorus A and Vosloorus B, and Spruit View Ext 1A, among others. Block J areas losing power in the same window include Orange Farm Ext 7-East, Stretford Ext 2 through 10, Eikenhof and Lakeside Ext 5, and Zonkizizwe, Katlehong South and Moleleki.

The evening window from 5pm to 10pm returns to Block E, with Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North, and Nooitgedacht, Makapanstad and Stinkwater again affected.

Blocks D and C affected on Friday

Friday’s early morning window from 5am to 9am falls on Block D, with Rethabiseng, Kudube, Moroka and Dhlamini, Kagiso, Khutsong, and Tsakane and Tsakane Ext 1, 8, 11 and Ext 12 losing power.

The evening slot from 5pm to 10pm moves to Block C, where Dobsonville and Dobsonville Ext 5 and 7, Naledi, Mabopane C, E, U, W and X, Jabulani, Moletsane and Tladi, and Tsakane and Tsakane Ext 15 and 18 are scheduled for cuts.

Saturday in the dark for Blocks J, I and G

Saturday’s morning slot from 5am to 9am spans three blocks.

Block J communities losing power include Orange Farm Ext 7-East, Stretford Ext 2 through 10, Sharpeville and Sharpeville Outlying, and Sebokeng Unit 1, 7, 8 and 12.

Block I areas affected in the same window include Monise, Mokoena, Mavimbela, Vosloorus A and Vosloorus B, and Mabuya Park A and Mabuya Park B.

The evening window from 5pm to 10pm shifts to Block G, with Tsakane Ext 5 and Tsakane Ext 11, Klippan, Mabopane Part 19 SP, Garankuwa, and Monese, Mokoena and Moseleke facing cuts.

Sunday affects Blocks B and A

Sunday’s morning outages from 5am to 9am fall on Block B, with Dube and Dube Ext 1, Mofolo East, West and South, Meadowlands Zone 6, 7 and 8, Hillsview-East, and Cosmo City Ext 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 affected.

The evening slot from 5pm to 10pm moves to Block A, with Ivory Park Ext 8 and Ext 10, Kaalfontein Ext 1, 2 and 5, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, and Protea Glen Outlying and Protea South Outlying losing power.

Next week Monday affects Blocks E, F and J

The final day of the published schedule sees the morning window from 5am to 9am return to Block E, with Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North, and Nooitgedacht, Makapanstad and Stinkwater affected once more.

The evening slot from 5pm to 10pm is shared between Block F and Block J. Block F areas losing power include Cuba, Graceland, Havana and Jetta, Diepkloof and Diepkloof Zone 1, 2 and Zone 6, Orlando East, and Spruit View and Spruit View B.

Block J communities, including Orange Farm Ext 7-East, Stretford Ext 2 through 10, Eikenhof and Lakeside Ext 5, Sebokeng Unit 1, 7, 8 and 12, and Zonkizizwe, Katlehong South and Moleleki, will also be without power.

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below: