Back to school pain for parents

School fees will put massive financial strain on families.

Children go back to school this week, and parents already having to contend with “Januworry”, now have to deal with the rising costs of school fees, uniforms, textbooks and stationery.

School fees and all the added expenses that go with it will put massive financial strain on families as they battle to keep their heads above water.

According to research by the Old Mutual Group, “public primary school fees are around R24 408 a year, while private primary schools cost around R71 496. A government high school costs about R36 072 per year, and a private high school around R105 084”.

Riaan van der Bergh, deputy chief executive of Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools, said: “Schools are feeling the pressure of the economy. They must be cautious about not including all parents in open communication channels. It is essential that they act in the best interest of the school and the community while staying connected and ensuring transparency. The school economy is under pressure, and there is concern about the affordability of fees.”

He added: “We have seen a steady increase in bad debts and exemptions after the pandemic.”

In these hard economic times parents could possibly take solace in Benjamin Franklin’s quote: “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”

