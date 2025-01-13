Back to school worries for cash-strapped parents

Uniform prices are ‘steep and some institutions add cleaning items to list’.

Holie Matuva, going into grade 8, poses for a picture with a Northcliff High sports tracksuit, 10 January 2025, at Burgers Brothers in Northcliff, ahead of the start of the new school year. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

As parents gear up for the start of the 2025 schooling year, many are grappling with the rising cost of education.

Cash-strapped parents, who began shopping a week before schools reopen on Wednesday, said while this was an exciting time, they were already stressed about the expenses involved in the new school year, which include stationery and uniform purchases.

Back to school: ‘Money the biggest challenge’

Palesa Kibi from Dlamini, Soweto, said she had difficulty stretching her budget to accommodate both her children who are starting school this year.

“Although this is an exciting time but it has been stressful. Money has been the biggest challenge, but we managed to finish purchasing their uniforms, even though the prices are steep.

“The one going to Grade R is turning five, but because he has a bigger body it was difficult to find the right sizes. We had to buy from the older boys’ section, which is more expensive than items for his age group, ” she said.

ALSO READ: Concerns grow over unqualified teachers in private schools

The mother of two said she had relied on sales instead of buying from specific suppliers.

“Even my youngest child is starting day care and they also need stationery so I’ve just bought some items before next Wednesday. I’ve spent over R2 500 on the older one. However, I’ve been buying bit by bit, looking at which shop has a sale because I only work on a contract which is going to end in June so what I am buying right now has to get us through the next year or two,” she said.

Mia Prinsloo, going into grade 2 at Laerskool Louw Geldenhuys, tries on her new school uniform and shoes, 10 January 2025, at Burgers Brothers in Northcliff, ahead of the start of the school year. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Another parent, Juliet Mutava, who accompanied her daughter and son shopping, expressed excitement. “Our first daughter is going into high school. We planned ahead to make sure she has the best and good quality uniforms and everything she needs,” she said.

“Back in November and December, we started budgeting for this and anticipating the prices. We’ve bought one full set of uniforms, including the sports and day uniforms. We haven’t got the winter uniform yet. But we’ll take it one step at a time.”

ALSO READ: Back to school in SA: Hacks for parents and students

Budgeting for textbooks and stationery

She added that she had prioritised stationery early – before Christmas.

“We made sure to get it all sorted before spending on other holiday things.

“However, I didn’t expect to have to buy textbooks for the kids – it caught me off guard. That’s the one thing that has thrown me off my budget because I wasn’t expecting it.

“Still, I’ve managed to buy textbooks and stationery for both of them.”

School uniforms at supplies, 10 January 2025, at Burgers Brothers in Northcliff, ahead of the start of the new school year. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Cost of public and private schooling

According to an Old Mutual report, for a child going through the public primary and high school system costs on average R651 313. To put a child through private schooling would costs parents R1 901 549 on average.

Nicole Prinsloo, from Fairland, northwest Johannesburg, said: “Some of my daughter’s clothes are a bit small, so we’re just restocking. I’ve learned to budget for it, so I’m ready. I hope the prices haven’t gone up too much.

“But even with the stationery, schools make it much easier. We opted for pre-packed stationery packs. Its much easier than standing in long lines.”

In 2023, the SA Human Rights Commission recommended a baseline assessment by the department of basic education to determine a cap on uniform costs. Parents also raised concerns about the growing stationery lists, which included cleaning supplies, predominantly in non-paying schools.

Millicent Zwane, a grandmother, said: “Why are schools making us pay for things the schools are supposed to buy?”

NOW READ: Government vs private education: Public school pupils not in a fair fight