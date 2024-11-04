Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

4 Nov 2024

05:00 am

Be careful of the scamsters on the loose and their Ponzi schemes

Given South Africa’s history of wealth acquired through diamond and gold bonanzas – and our mining town mentality, there are...

scamsters Ponzi schemes

Image: iStock

Given South Africa’s history of wealth acquired through diamond and gold bonanzas – and our mining town mentality, there are many of us who believe they can “get rich, quick”.

That is why this country is a fertile ground for swindlers and Ponzi scheme promoters. The older among us will remember the “Kubus” scheme where punters bought milk cultures, cultivated them and then hoped to make a fortune selling them back to the original scammer.

Now, flamboyant Jacob Zuma supporter Louis Liebenberg is in the dock for, allegedly, his version of Kubus – but with diamonds.

ALSO READ: ‘Lock me up, I won’t testify!’: Key witness in Louis Liebenberg case calls for probe into liquidators

Another Ponzi scheme, Valorworx – which fleeced almost 90 people out of between R25 million and R35 million – is being probed by the Hawks.

Forensic investigator Chad Thomas, who helped expose it, says “investors” were promised returns of between 30% and 50% within three months. Those who lost money watched as those allegedly behind the scheme – Alessandra de Vito and Elmarie Ducas – boasted on social media about their life of luxury on stolen cash.

Moral of the story: be careful with your money.

Read more on these topics

Louis Liebenberg Ponzi scheme

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Mark Lifman shot dead in George
News ‘We are coming for you’ – Simelane signs MOU to restrict credit for child maintenance defaulters
News Paul Mashatile hauled before ANC integrity commission – report
Crime Number of illegal miners who have resurfaced in Orkney rises to 565
News Allegations of police officials’ ties to taxi industry spark calls for investigation

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES