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Bail application delayed again as Louis Liebenberg awaits mental evaluation

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By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

1 minute read

22 April 2026

07:40 am

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The case involves multiple accused facing serious fraud charges linked to billions of rand.

Bail application delayed again as Louis Liebenberg awaits mental evaluation

Liebenberg, his wife Dezzi and seven others face 42 charges linked to an alleged diamond scam. Picture: Screengrab

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Diamond dealer and alleged Ponzi scheme kingpin Louis Liebenberg will have to wait another month after his bail application was postponed once again as he waits to be admitted to the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital for mental evaluation.

He was heard singing from the court holding cells before the magistrate called him to join his wife, Desiree Liebenberg, and his co-accused Magdelena Petronella Kleynhans, Helena Dorothea Amy Schulenburg, Adriaan Dewald Strydom, Christelle Badenhorst, Nicolize van Heerden, Walter Niendinger and Johannes Petrus Badenhorst, appearing in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to over R4 billion in fraud.

Liebenberg was told he was 23rd on the waiting list for Weskoppies, and will return to court on 22 May.

This after he got into a heated argument with the magistrate in August last year during his bail application.

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