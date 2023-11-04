Be like Kolisi and back the Proteas for a long-awaited victory

While there’s still a long way to go, the Proteas cricket team’s performances at the World Cup in India over the past month has certainly given the nation hope they can finally go all the way after many near misses since making their debut in 1992. At this World Cup, the Proteas have played seven, and won six matches to sit behind India in the standings with two matches in the round robin phase to go. Their title credentials will be tested by the hosts at Eden Gardens tomorrow, but their place in the next stage is all but booked.…

At this World Cup, the Proteas have played seven, and won six matches to sit behind India in the standings with two matches in the round robin phase to go.

Their title credentials will be tested by the hosts at Eden Gardens tomorrow, but their place in the next stage is all but booked.

The Proteas have played some wonderful cricket over the past few weeks, with the only blemishes an unexpected blip against the Netherlands and a wobble against Pakistan, where they sneaked home by a single wicket.

They’ve looked particularly sharp batting first, with Quinton de Kock leading the way with four centuries in seven knocks.

Their bowlers have all chipped in with big contributions… and picked up wickets early on to put pressure on their opponents.

Two-time World Cup-winning Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi pledged his allegiance of support for the Proteas by wearing their shirt during the team’s victory parade this week.

He urged the nation to give Temba Bavuma’s team the same support they received.

We got behind the Boks in a big way and look what happened?

Let’s get behind the Proteas.

