DisChem CEO pledges R12 million for Springboks’ 12-11 victory

The Springboks’ 12-11 win over the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final has brought an unexpected windfall: a R12 million pledge – R1 million for every point scored by the Boks – to be directed towards South African challenges. That’s the promise of DisChem CEO Rui Morais, who was so inspired, he penned a letter to captain Siya Kolisi and his team. The letter celebrated the significant shift in momentum brought about by the Springbok’s momentous fourth RWC win, and then went on to pledge R12 million – R1 million for every point scored in the final –…

The Springboks’ 12-11 win over the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final has brought an unexpected windfall: a R12 million pledge – R1 million for every point scored by the Boks – to be directed towards South African challenges.

That’s the promise of DisChem CEO Rui Morais, who was so inspired, he penned a letter to captain Siya Kolisi and his team.

The letter celebrated the significant shift in momentum brought about by the Springbok’s momentous fourth RWC win, and then went on to pledge R12 million – R1 million for every point scored in the final – to be directed towards tackling challenges.

And, said Morais, the recently declared 15 December public holiday should be named National Heroes’ Day in honour of the Boks.

ALSO READ: Have you hugged a Bok today? Young fan meets his ‘Elizabedi’

“As a South African company, Dis-Chem is determined to also be a national hero who makes our country proud.

“We’ve been inspired to translate the 12-point Rugby World Cup final score into 12 months of tackling South African challenges with a R12 million investment, which will translate into a meaningful, measurable difference to 12 deserving causes,” says Morais.

To ensure that the suitably named National Heroes’ Day on 15 December is a worthwhile day of tangible social impact, Dis-Chem has committed to kicking off the first of the 12 projects with its staff on that date.

The balance is to be rolled out next year.

ALSO READ: Incredible scenes from Boks’ Cape Town trophy tour

Each subsequent month will see R1 million go towards a specific cause – and each project, which will be identified with input from Dis-Chem staff – will address relevant concerns.

In the letter to Kolisi and the team, Morais said momentum was a powerful force “both in a positive and negative way”.

“To add to momentum is incredibly easy – it snowballs, but to change its direction can prove unbelievably difficult,” said Morais.

Describing a change of mood in the people who were usually quiet when he ran past them on his daily jog, Morais said after the win he passed 15 people on his run that morning.

ALSO READ: Why Bok fan wants R75 route named after Rassie Erasmus

“Every single person greeted me – in some instances before I could greet them,” he said.

His letter went on: “The realisation of this momentum shift struck me as I ran past a homeless man who I run past on many occasions. There is never a greeting and I personally cannot blame him: his circumstances and his difficulties are not known to me, and I can only imagine how challenging it is day-to-day for him.

“On Sunday morning, when I greeted him, he looked up and greeted me back – his usual uncompromising, scared, hopeless look changed to a friendly smile.

“Truthfully, I have no idea if the win had anything to do with his reaction but what struck me was the importance of changing South Africa’s momentum. The momentum yourself and your entire team created.

ALSO READ: World Champions Springboks head to Durban on Saturday for celebration tour

“We have no doubt, given the chance, that every South African would want to bottle the feeling from Saturday night’s win and the unity that it inspires, and hold on to it for as long as possible.

“Perhaps this is one small way we can prolong the gees for a little bit longer,” wrote Morais.