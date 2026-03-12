Bozell learns diplomacy the hard way

Brent Bozell's outspoken criticism of a South African court ruling forced a swift retreat, exposing the risks of undiplomatic rhetoric.

The way the new US ambassador to South Africa, L Brent Bozell III, quickly climbed down after his immoderate comments this week, is one of the most fascinating developments in the ongoing soap opera which is Washington-Pretoria relations.

Not long after telling a conference that he “didn’t care” that our courts had ruled that the “Kill the Boer” chant was not hate speech, he “clarified” that this was his personal opinion, not that of the US government.

The official view was that the US respects our courts.

Someone has reined him in and told him not to be a cowboy… something his boss President Donald Trump has been since setting foot in the Oval Office in January last year.

ALSO READ: US ambassador apologises for ‘undiplomatic’ remarks about SA

It’s confirmation that South Africa’s systems – its courts, particularly – are acknowledged for the important role they play.

That’s quite extraordinary, given that many in the Trump administration attack and disrespect their own judiciary.

Like his boss, Bozell seems to think diplomacy is done in sound bites and, even before officially presenting his ambassadorial credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa, decided bar room rowdy is the best approach.

Perhaps he will now calm down. You catch way more flies with honey than with vinegar, Mr Ambassador.

NOW READ: Politicians fume after US ambassador criticises SA’s foreign and domestic policies