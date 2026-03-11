Politicians fume after US ambassador criticises SA’s foreign and domestic policies

Leo Brent Bozell III stated the 'Kill the Boer' chant was hate speech and asked businesses to speak out against B-BBEE.

The United States’ (US) ambassador to South Africa has gently begun ruffling the feathers of South Africa’s political establishment.

Leo Brent Bozell III arrived in South Africa less than a month ago and, on Tuesday, was a keynote speaker at a business conference hosted by BizNews in Hermanus, Western Cape.

Bozell was critical of South Africa’s current policy trajectories, drawing counter-criticism from the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the EFF.

Hate speech and B-BBEE

The US ambassador noted the “complexity” of South African society but explained that he had been chosen for the position because of his outspoken nature.

Bozell said that South Africa’s domestic and foreign policies shaped perceptions among investors and the broader international community.

He made special mention of the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant, declaring it hate speech, and saying he “didn’t care” about the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the matter.

Stating that “America First does not mean America alone”, he urged South Africans from all spheres to appreciate the benefits of aligning with US interests.

“President Trump has been clear on our concerns. These concerns are not merely rhetorical; they involve the business environment, rural safety, the Expropriation Act and South Africa’s growing engagement with some of America’s greatest adversaries,” Bozell told the BizNews conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, Paul Mashatile, have both confirmed recently that broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) would remain for the foreseeable future, with Bozell asking businesses to express themselves honestly on the matter.

“I want businesses who tell me privately that B-BBEE is hurting them to say so publicly. I don’t want them to feel fear from the government. There has to be that kind of outspokenness,” said the ambassador.

‘Will not be dictated to’

On Wednesday, Mbalula’s reply stated that South Africa was “open for business” and highlighted the presence of US corporations in South Africa, as did Bozell, who used them as an example of bilateral cooperation.

However, the ANC secretary-general dismissed any concerns about investor confidence, pointing out that major US companies attended the G20 Summit when no senior US diplomats would.

He added a subtle reminder of South Africa’s political independence.

“We must make it clear to all whom we welcome in our beautiful country, including the new US ambassador, that South Africa’s international relations policy will not be dictated to by anyone else but South Africans and their government.

“We reiterate that South Africa believes in a multipolar world which respects international law and international institutions that support a system of multilateralism,” stated Mbalula.

‘Political illiteracy’

The EFF took a less diplomatic view of Bozell’s comments, calling them “arrogant and entitled threats”.

The party on Wednesday took it further, accusing US President Donald Trump of leading a “child-killing and warmongering” administration.

Expanding on Mbalula’s reference to US companies already established in South Africa, the EFF criticised Bozell and his superiors.

“Any suggestion that their commercial presence in South Africa is a sign of ‘goodwill’, and ‘commercial diplomacy’ by the US, is indicative of the economic and political illiteracy that plagues The White House today,” the EFF stated on Monday.

The party reiterated its belief that the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant amounted to free speech, stating Bozell’s “contempt” for South African institutions justified his removal from the country.

“His displeasure, along with that of his president, is worthless. In our view, Bozell’s comments warrant expulsion as an ambassador to South Africa,” the EFF stated.

