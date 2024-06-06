PICTURES: Proteas welcomed to New York with visit to Times Square, Yankee Stadium

The SA cricket team are currently playing at the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

Proteas cricketers with their Yankees shirts in New York, from left coach Rob Walter, Yankees coach Aaron Boone, captain Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada. Picture: Supplied

It’s not every day that South African cricketers get to play in the USA but with the T20 World Cup happening in that country and in the Caribbean over the next few weeks, the Proteas cricket team have been doing some sight-seeing in and around New York this last week.

The South African team have already played their first game of the tournament, in New York, on Monday when they beat Sri Lanka, and next face the Netherlands at the same ground on Long Island on Saturday.

The team was treated to a welcome dinner co-hosted by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Consulate upon their arrival in New York at the Long Island Marriott Hotel last Saturday.

The Proteas squad in New York. Picture: Supplied

In attendance were Dilip Chauhan, the Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs in the NYC Mayor’s Office, Marthinus van Schalkwyk, the South African Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ismail Esau, the Chargé d’affaires at the South African Embassy in Washington DC and Ogaufi Mampane, the South African Consulate-General in New York.

South African artist, Motswedi Modiba, revelled guests with her renditions of various Mzansi melodies.

Times Square visit

On Tuesday, the Proteas squad and members of the management team travelled to Times Square, where they were greeted with a customised video message displayed prominently on the TSX screen in the heart of the city that read, “New York Welcomes The Proteas!”

Protea fire at the Times Square in New York 🇿🇦#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MQI9mQ8drc — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 4, 2024

To wrap up the activities, CSA teamed up with the New York Yankees for a visit to the iconic Yankee Stadium in the Bronx where they were the baseball team’s special guests for a match between the Yankees and the Minnesota Twins. The team was also treated to a special tour of the stadium.

In addition, captain Aiden Markram, coach Rob Walter and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada conducted a jersey swap with Yankees coach Aaron Boone and star player Austin Wells.

Yankees coach Aaron Boone with Rob Walter and Aiden Markram. Picture: Supplied

Walter thanked their hosts, saying, “The team is feeling incredibly motivated and grateful for the incredible support we’ve received here in New York.”

Remaining fixtures

Saturday 4.30pm – Netherlands: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Monday, 10 June 4.30pm – Bangladesh: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Friday, 14 June 1.30am – Nepal – Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent