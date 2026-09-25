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Call harassment what it is: rape

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

25 September 2026

05:15 am

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Sexual harassment in the office - whether it culminates in the victim giving in or not - is still rape.

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Against the background of the hideous murders of women around Johannesburg – and a growing outcry about gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) – our stories in the Big Read today are a chilling reminder that it is not just women walking alone at night who can be the victims of predatory men.

Harassment in a workplace

Sexual harassment in the workplace is a horrifying reality for many working women, not only in South Africa, but around the world.

Those stories today are about a junior employee at a municipality in Gauteng and a high-flying entertainment industry executive who were both pressured by their male bosses into having sex with them. Both resisted and, effectively, battered their careers as a result.

Their tales – from plush skyscraper suites in the US to grubby offices in Lesedi – have a common thread: they were targeted for abuse by men in positions of power over them.

Crime of power

What they experienced confirms that sex crimes perpetrated mainly by men against women are crimes of power, not lust, although the latter may be the trigger.

It could only be so, because what sort of pleasure – sexual or otherwise – can a human being get from seeing revulsion in the eyes of their victim, knowing the only way they can get what they want is through coercion?

Sex should only involve willing parties. If one is not, then that is rape. Sexual harassment in the office – whether it culminates in the victim giving in or not – is still rape.

Young women starting out in their careers are already at the bottom of the employment pyramid and many, in this country particularly, are desperate for jobs and desperate to keep those jobs.

Perhaps if we started treating office sexual harassment for what it is – rape – many men would realise what criminals they have become.

Read more on these topics

Gauteng Gender-based Violence (GBV) sexual harassment workplace
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