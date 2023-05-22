Can any team stop City’s dominance?

By Editorial staff

Whether you support Manchester City or not, you’ve got to give them credit for being a magnificent team.

City were crowned English Premier League champions before kicking a ball this weekend when second-placed Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

It was City’s fifth Premier League title in six seasons, and now they have a realistic chance of winning the treble after reaching the FA Cup and Champions League finals where they will play Manchester United and Inter Milan respectively.

The only other English club to do so were Manchester United in 1999. City manager Pep Guardiola is a shrewd tactician and has built City into a formidable club since he took charge in 2016.

City are dominating English football in the same manner in which rivals Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson in the ‘90s and the start of the new millennium.

For most of the season, City were trailing Arsenal in the standings. But then the Gunners started dropping

points regularly, and City didn’t need a second invitation to claim their third straight title and seventh overall. City can score, defend and create goals.

Regardless of what happens in the FA Cup and Champions League finals, the question remains: going forward can any team stop Manchester City’s dominance?

NOW READ: Ten Hag says ‘everything in our hands’ as United eye Champions League