Can the GNU bridge SA’s political divide? Leaders weigh in

From economic reform to party dynamics, experts debate how the ANC and DA can shape the GNU’s path forward.

If you wanted to recharge your political economy batteries and engage thinkers, scholars, captains of industry and activists, the recent three-day Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Inclusive Growth Forum in KwaZulu-Natal’s Drakensberg, was the place to be.

With political and economic heavyweights – among them Mcebisi Jonas, Roelf Meyer, Firoz Cachalia, Edward Kieswetter, Miriam Altman, Wu Peng, Blade Nzimande, Somadoda Fikeni, Ronald Lamola, JP Landman, Mark Swilling, Kganki Matabane and Kgalema and Gugu Motlanthe – having descended on the tranquil Drakensberg, no subject was too big to tackle in “a safe environment” where everyone was regarded as an equal.

Described by Gordon Institute of Business Science founding director Nick Binedell as “throwing bombs while smiling”, former deputy finance minister and current MTN chair Jonas appraised the government of national unity (GNU) – not only reading the mood in SA, but tackling hard issues facing the GNU head-on.

Though we have not yet reached a stage of no confidence in the GNU, which has seen the ANC and the DA trading blows on several policy issues, Jonas found a way of not glossing over real challenges and finding solutions.

While markets have welcomed the GNU – the second to rule the country since the Nelson Mandela presidency in 1994 – more has to be done to reach consensus on major issues.

Squarely placing the ball to get SA moving forward, Jonas said: “The way in which the GNU can sustain itself depends on the two main parties, the ANC and the DA, in terms of relations between the two and their own internal dynamics.

“This new governance arrangement, however, is not a change in direction or a determination of a new agenda for the country.

“For most of the players, it is just better to be inside the tent, than outside.”

Jonas said the GNU could not achieve coherence “if the main parties cling to old ideas and politics”.

This is at the core of current ANC-DA tensions in the GNU, with Meyer – a key negotiator in the country’s transition from apartheid to democracy – saying it should not be party-aligned, but putting national interest first.

Meyer openly admitted the National Party made a blunder in leaving the GNU under Mandela – something which led to its extinction.

The DA cannot join the GNU and still want to push party interests.

President Cyril Ramaphosa remains commander-in-chief, with every minister expected to respect his command. Cabinet is where issues are robustly discussed – not in public. No minister can approve a law or push a party-aligned agenda without Ramaphosa giving it the nod.

Jonas had tough words for the ANC and the DA: progress or die.

He said: “The choice has been cast as that between two competing power blocs – one supporting the constitution and democratic rights and the other a populist and authoritarian bloc.

“The latter supports a shift to unrestrained popular sovereignty, replacing constitutional checks and balances with parliamentary supremacy; and replacing democratic organisation with unelected ‘leaders-for-life’.”

Since the polls, the ANC shed some of its populist elements. “Potentially, this could allow for more political coherence and its renewal as a modern social democratic party.

“Much will depend on the ANC’s leadership capacity and whether it is prepared to forego the party-state-business patronage systems.

“The challenge for the DA is to transcend its core purpose as a defender of minority rights.” Inde le ndlela (we have a long way to go).