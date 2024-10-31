Zuma’s appeal on ANC expulsion set for Friday, ‘other objections’ expected

Zuma was expelled from the ANC in July after he was found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute by forming and campaigning for the MK party

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader and former president Jacob Zuma’s hearing to appeal his expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC) is expected to take place virtually on Friday.

However, Zuma wants a physical and public appeal process and will be appealing the decision to conduct the hearing virtually.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former president also has “other objections”.

ANC expells MK party leader

The ANC officially cut ties with the MK party leader in July after the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) resolved to expel him following a disciplinary hearing held on 23 July in his absence.

The party accused Zuma of contravening rule 25 of the party’s constitution by forming the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in December last year.

According to the party, Zuma’s actions to not campaign or vote for the ANC were tantamount to a breach of rule 25 of the party’s constitution.

A leaked document dated 29 July showed that Zuma was fired by the ANC’s acting national disciplinary committee member, Enver Surty.

The former president was given 21 days to appeal the expulsion.

Still a member of ANC

Despite being expelled from the ANC, Zuma declared himself as a member of his former party during an MK party media briefing last week.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Tony Yengeni will be representing Zuma.

“The appeal hearing has been set down on a virtual platform against the wishes of H.E President Zuma. Accordingly, he has instructed his representative Cde Tony Yengeni that the first order of business must be his application for a physical and public appeal process and a few other preliminary objections which need to be decided before the appeal on the merits.

“The NDCA will be chaired by Comrade Johnny de Lange and the Charged Member will be represented by Comrade Tony Yengeni,” Manyi said.

‘Dying in ANC’

While Zuma may now be a card-carrying member and leader of the MK party, in a statement in May this year, he said he would “die in the ANC”.

“I’ve sacrificed my life. I was ready to die. I went to prison. I went to exile and some of the people who are leading – they don’t even know what exile is all about. They don’t know, they’ve never been in prison.

“I have contributed to this ANC. If you listen to my terminology, I said I will die in the ANC,” Zuma said while acknowledging that he is a member of the MK party.

