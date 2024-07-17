Cape independence just a pipe dream

Cape independence remains a distant fantasy due to a lack of broad support and financial sustainability concerns.

Judging by the thoughts expressed on our pages today by Dr Joan Swart, advocates of Cape “independence” are salivating at the prospect that the government of national unity (GNU) may self-destruct.

Swart, chief of staff of the Referendum Party, argues that “if the GNU falters, Cape Independence will surge in relevance, reigniting the support of those who seek regional independence to protect their livelihoods from a failing state”.

The fact that “semigration” from the troubled north of the country to the Western Cape seems to be accelerating shows that many already want to protect their livelihoods from a failing state – and that they believe the DA can do just that, despite Swart’s accusation that the DA has let down the province by going soft on the devolution of powers.

Cape independence, we feel, is a pipe dream – not only because only a tiny minority of people in the province support it, but because it would not be countenanced by the majority of South Africans of all hues and political persuasions.

Nor would it be able to sustain itself financially.

A far better thing for South Africa would be that the successes in the Western Cape be expanded to the rest of a unified nation.

