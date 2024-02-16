CapeXit: DA reiterates it ‘does not believe’ in Western Cape independence

The DA said it will not support a referendum to separate the Western Cape from South Africa.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it did not support the idea of the Western Cape being separated from the rest of South Africa through referendum.

DA position of CapeXit

In a press briefing in Pretoria on Friday, DA chairperson Ivan Meyer said the DA had noted the push by the Cape Independence Party and some lobby groups to have the Western Cape separated from the rest of the country, but said this was not the view of the DA.

ALSO READ: DA and ANC dismiss Western Cape secession as ‘myth’ and ‘self-serving’

Meyer quoted from the constitution of South Africa, indicating that he did not see anything in it supporting the breakaway of the Western Cape from the rest of South Africa.

“I cannot see how you can have a separate Western Cape because firstly we do not want to go there, we do not believe in that, but there are other parties that believe in that. We will not go that route, that is the wrong route,” Meyer said.

According to Meyer, the DA believes in being united in diversity, which is the true reflection of South Africa.

“We are one South Africa we believe in South Africa and therefore there is no place for racial and ethnic nationalism and we reject it,” he said.

ALSO READ: AfriForum to go to ConCourt to fight for Western Cape’s independence

DA confident about retaining WC

Mayer said the DA was optimistic that it would retain the Western Cape after the national and provincial elections. Despite the DA being in charge in the Western Cape for a number of years, he said there was no space for complacency.

“There will be no time and place for complacency but our research [indicates] we will win the Western Cape with an outright majority because we have rescued the Western Cape from the ANC in 2006,” he said.

Questioned about John Steenhuisen’s leadership of the party, Meyer said the DA will gather data after the elections to review its performance and then take the necessary steps.

“We will compile a comprehensive report. That report will be tabled to the federal executive of the DA and then finally to the federal council and, on that basis, we will take certain steps and certain decisions will be taken by them,” he said.