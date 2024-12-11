Cartoon for the day

Lesufi and his committee were summoned by Luthuli House to appear before the NWC about the electoral outcomes in Gauteng and KZN.

Lesufi’s future uncertain as ANC discusses dissolving Gauteng PEC

Late yesterday, Panyaza Lesufi’s future at the helm of the ANC Gauteng was hanging in the balance as the ANC top brass discussed dissolving the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC).

The national working committee (NWC), the highest decision-making body between ANC national executive committee meetings, was locked in a meeting with the PEC in Boksburg until late. The national leadership was dissatisfied with the electoral outcomes in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, receiving 34.76% in the May elections, down from 50.19% in 2019 and 17% from 54.2%, respectively.

ANC national leadership dissatisfied with election outcome

but the gathering dragged on from noon, indicating the tension over the imminent decision to fire the entire Gauteng PEC and replace it with an interim task team.

Indications were that Lesufi would be tamed and put in his place as Ramaphosa forges ahead with the multiparty government of national unity, which Lesufi vehemently opposed.

A source close to Gauteng ANC said Lesufi might not be kept to lead the temporary structure and could be sidelined but allowed to remain as premier.

